Stardust drive-in theater set to open next weekend in Chetek

CHETEK (WQOW)- Although it hasn't quite felt like summer, an area drive-in movie theater is getting ready to open for the season.
Tucked away off Hwy 53 in Chetek sits Stardust Movie Theater, northern Wisconsin's only drive-in movie theater.
Owner and operator Nick Meyer said he is passionate about providing entertainment for all ages.
"How often can you say you own a drive-in movie theater? They're a dying breed but I believe it's coming back," Meyer said. "It's nostalgia. Nostalgia's huge nowadays and there's not many places you can bring your entire family out, escape modern society, come back to the 1950s, and watch something on a big screen."
Stardust's season opener is just a week away, set to open Friday, May 5.
To prepare, a new crew is trained and equipment is repaired and replaced. The lawn is also mowed to ensure a smooth route for cars.
When on site, patrons will be able to either watch from their vehicle or snag a front row seat provided by the theater.
Meyer said while his stress levels are high, his excitement is just as high for the new season.
Opening weekend movies shown at Stardust include Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Click here for more information about the Stardust theater or visit their Facebook page.