Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Superbowl champ Leo Chanel visits Grantsburg school district, buys everyone pizza

  • Updated
  • 0

GRANTSBURG (WQOW) - A Superbowl champion made a trip home this week to meet local kids.

Leo Chanel, a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, was home Tuesday visiting the Grantsburg School District where he played football.

Grantsburg high's principal told News 18 that Chanel met with kids from Pre-K to high school aged, and that he was very generous with his time, talking with kids, getting pictures and signing autographs. Chenal also bought pizza for everyone in the entire district.

This was his rookie year in the NFL. After high school he was a Wisconsin Badger, and now the western Wisconsinite is a Superbowl champion. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

