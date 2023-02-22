Superbowl champ Leo Chanel visits Grantsburg school district, buys everyone pizza

GRANTSBURG (WQOW) - A Superbowl champion made a trip home this week to meet local kids.
Leo Chanel, a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, was home Tuesday visiting the Grantsburg School District where he played football.
Grantsburg high's principal told News 18 that Chanel met with kids from Pre-K to high school aged, and that he was very generous with his time, talking with kids, getting pictures and signing autographs. Chenal also bought pizza for everyone in the entire district.
This was his rookie year in the NFL. After high school he was a Wisconsin Badger, and now the western Wisconsinite is a Superbowl champion.