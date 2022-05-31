Superior Middle School student in custody following threat

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - A 12-year-old Superior Middle School student was taken into custody Tuesday for threatening to harm other students.
In a press release, Superior Police said the student made a list of other students they wanted to harm and showed the list to another student. They later told police their intention was to scare the student they showed the list to.
The threat was reported using Speak Up, Speak Out, an anonymous site for people to submit concerns they have about safety at school.
Police said the student is awaiting referral to Douglas County Health and Human Services on requested charges of felony terrorist threats, as well as disorderly conduct.