...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Tammy Baldwin pushes to increase funding for a program that aims to help American Dairy farmers

  Updated
  • 0
Dairy Farm

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing to boost annual funding for a program that aims to help American Dairy farmers.

Baldwin is pushing to increase funds for the Dairy Innovation Act of 2023 by 40%. 

The program's goal is to help dairy producers and processors innovate and add value to their businesses.

Senators Baldwin and Marsha Blackburn first created the program back in 2018. Since then, it has delivered nearly $40 million to support Wisconsin dairy businesses.

"The type of assistance this program provides is varied from improving efficiency, to branding advice, and helping business plans. It's just a myriad of things that the innovation program can help with," Baldwin said.

Baldwin says she is fighting to ensure this program is available to more producers and processors so they can receive the assistance they need to get ahead.

