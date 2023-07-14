Tammy Baldwin pushes to increase funding for a program that aims to help American Dairy farmers

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing to boost annual funding for a program that aims to help American Dairy farmers.
Baldwin is pushing to increase funds for the Dairy Innovation Act of 2023 by 40%.
The program's goal is to help dairy producers and processors innovate and add value to their businesses.
Senators Baldwin and Marsha Blackburn first created the program back in 2018. Since then, it has delivered nearly $40 million to support Wisconsin dairy businesses.
"The type of assistance this program provides is varied from improving efficiency, to branding advice, and helping business plans. It's just a myriad of things that the innovation program can help with," Baldwin said.
Baldwin says she is fighting to ensure this program is available to more producers and processors so they can receive the assistance they need to get ahead.