The best and worst days to fill up your gas tank in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Whether or not to buy gas is not an option for most drivers. But what day of the week you do so could save you some money.
GasBuddy, a national fuel-saving platform, analyzed gas price data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 16 of 2021, and found what days of the week gas prices were highest and lowest in each of the 50 states.
In Wisconsin, you'll want to try and stop for gas on Mondays, and you'll want to avoid filling up on Wednesdays when prices are statistically the highest.
GasBuddy officials said by shopping around, drivers could save up to $250 a year on gas. Which is important for many consumers as the price of gas today is 50% higher than it was a year ago.
Patrick Dehaan, GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis told our sister station WAOW that the price of gas could reach $4 per gallon in the coming months.
"A lot of that has to do with geopolitical tensions that have arisen in the last few weeks. Mainly between Russia and Ukraine. Also a terrorist attack on the United Emirates, unrest in Libya, and protests in the oil producing country Kazakstan," Dehaan said.
GasBuddy officials said that while one way to save on gas is to buy on the average lowest price day, the golden rule is to shop around and find the gas station with the lowest price.