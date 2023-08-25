"Their name will survive and live in their hometown," Post office renamed in honor of World War II veterans

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - The post office in New Richmond now has a new name to honor two veterans - brothers who were killed in action in World War II.
A ceremony held on Friday unveiled the new name of the New Richmond post office. It is now called the Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office.
The two brothers from New Richmond gave their lives fighting in World War II.
"Robert Harmon was a captain in the Air Force," New Richmond Mayor Jim Zajkowski said. "He flew a B-25 Bomber and on his 51st mission over France his bomber was shot down, and he was killed. John Peirson was a Private in Okinawa, and on Easter Sunday the year after, he was killed in Okinawa."
The bill to rename the post office had to pass through the House and the Senate. It was introduced by Congressman Tom Tiffany. Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin co-sponsored the bill in the Senate. Every Wisconsin lawmaker in the House and Senate supported the bill.
Sally Berkholder is a friend of the Peirson family. She said it took years for the idea to come to fruition.
"Finally, you know it took almost 4 or 5 years and two tries, but we finally made it," Berkholder said. "It was signed into law by President Biden on Dec. 29th."
At the ceremony, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers dedicated the newly renamed post office, and praised the bipartisan effort to honor the two veterans.
"This effort is a great example of what can be accomplished when we work together, and the support it received at every level of government is a huge part of what made this possible," Evers said.
Now the Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office allows the New Richmond community to honor their memory and the sacrifice of all veterans.
"If you honor one veteran, you honor all veterans." Zajkowski said.
"Their name will survive, and it will live in their hometown," said Berkholder. "We gave them the kind of homecoming that they deserve that they didn't get."