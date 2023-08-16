 Skip to main content
Thousands of mink released in Trempealeau County; authorities search for suspect

Mink

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities are looking for who released thousands of mink into the wild this weekend. 

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened at Olson Fur Farm between 11 p.m. August 11 and 3:45 a.m. August 12 in the town of Lincoln. Lincoln is located between Independence and Whitehall. 

Officials say approximately 3,000 mink of the farms 4,000 were released after the subject(s) gained entry into the enclosure by cutting a hole in a chain link fence. Not all the mink are yet captured, so an exact loss is not yet known.  

The North American Animal Liberation Office emailed News 18 saying anonymous activists are taking credit for releasing the mink. 

This area has had previous similar incidents, officials said, but it has not happened in a long time. 

Authorities are asking anyone with a similar farm to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. If you have seen anything similar, you are encouraged to contact Detective Erica Koxlien at 715-538-4351 or erica.koxlien@co.trempealeau.wi.us 

This story has been updated with additional information. 

