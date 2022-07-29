Tony Evers appoints new District Attorney to serve Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers appointed a new District Attorney to serve in Rusk County who has ties to Eau Claire.
Ellen Anderson will fill the vacancy created by the outgoing DA who was elected to the Rusk County Circuit Court. She will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, until january 2025.
"Ellen Anderson’s career both inside and outside the courtroom has given her a breadth of experience that will make her an exceptional district attorney," said Gov. Evers in a statement. "She understands how and why people become involved in the criminal justice system and will collaborate with partners in the legal system and the community to ensure her work contributes to a safer, fairer Rusk County."
Anderson has spent the past 12 years as a prosecutor, working in Clark, Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Rusk County DA offices.