Town of Stanfold voters say they no longer want to be a dry township

TOWN OF STANFOLD (WQOW) - Residents of the Barron County Township of Stanfold have decided to voice that they do not want to continue to be a dry community.
Related: Controversy emerges in dry Wisconsin township ahead of vote on whether to allow alcohol sales
Residents were asked in the Tuesday election "Should the town of Stanfold issue alcoholic beverage licenses allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages within the town?"
Residents voted 57% for and 43% against the move.
The referendum was advisory, meaning this vote doesn't make anything happen, rather will guide the town board who intend to make a decision on the matter.
The vote stems from a local business, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, who wanted to obtain an alcohol license to sell wine at the tasting room they already built at their orchard. Historically, though, the small Wisconsin town has not allowed the sale of alcohol.
Despite Tuesday's vote, it seems Lick's will not apply for an alcohol license afterall. On November 5, Lick's posted to Facebook saying they have "given up on Stanfold after meeting 11/19 and emails Jan 20 stating approval of a tasting room - then waffling!"