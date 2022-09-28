Trempealeau County cutting down dead deer on the side of highways by giving them away

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Trempealeau County is giving western Wisconsin a way to help cut down on dead deer on the side of the road while also filling their freezers.
The Trempealeau County Dispatch Center has a program that will get deer carcasses off the road and not waste the meat they provide.
The center makes a list every year of people who want car-killed deer, and they are contacted if a deer is hit by a car and is still in good condition. Then they have a 1 to 2 hour window to pick it up.
You do not have to live in Trempealeau County to sign up for the program. If you are interested, call the county dispatch center at 715-538-4351.