Trempealeau County Humane Society raising money for van

BLAIR (WQOW) - An area animal shelter needs your help to transport its four-legged guests.
The Trempealeau County Humane Society started a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 to buy a used van.
The shelter's treasurer Vickie Philipps said as of now, staff members and volunteers use their personal vehicles to transport animals to vet appointments or pick up them up from Tomah or Rochester, Minnesota. But animals sometimes get sick in the car, so the shelter ends up needing to reimburse folks for the accidents.
"It just takes a lot to use your private vehicle to do this," Philipps said. "You don't want your private vehicle to be puked in or whatever else, so we thought we'd try to get a transport van or some type of minivan."
They would like a big vehicle to transport at least four to five animals at a time.
The shelter is privately funded, so it does not get any money from the county.
If you'd like to donate toward the van, you can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.