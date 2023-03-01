Update: Dozens of Chippewa Valley workers impacted by Marshfield Clinic layoffs

UPDATE:
We are learning exactly how many area workers will be impacted by the layoffs announced today by Marshfield Clinic Health System.
As we've reported the health system is cutting workers and unfilled jobs.
According to the State Department of Workforce Development between March 31 and May 19:
16 people will lose their jobs in Eau Claire.
That number is 61 in Chippewa Falls, 29 in Menomonie, 40 in Rice Lake, 45 in Ladysmith and 3 in Cadott.
(WQOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced it will be cutting less than 3% of their employee base.
In a press release, they said they will be reducing their staff, impacting 346 employees of their 12,000-employee workforce, as well as eliminating 500 positions that have been unfilled.
The decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements, they said in the press release.
“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”
News 18 reached out to see if any of these layoffs will happen in Eau Claire, but were told they did not have more information than what was said in the original press release.
In October 2022, it was announced Marshfield was in discussion with Essentia Health about the two hospital systems potentially merging.