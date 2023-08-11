USDA making disaster assistance available for Wisconsin farmers impacted by droughts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Help is heading to Wisconsin farmers who have been effected by drought this summer.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering disaster assistance to help the state's farmers and livestock producers recover from the dry conditions impacting communities across the state.
According to the National Weather Service, most of the Chippewa Valley is in a moderate drought. Other parts of the state are in the severe and extreme ranges, and parts of northern Wisconsin are in an exceptional drought.
This is the first time an exceptional drought has occurred in the state since the National Weather Service began keeping track in 2000.
Farmers may be eligible for emergency compensation for feed loss, irrigation costs, and other expenses or can apply for emergency loan programs.
Crops and soils educator with UW Extension in Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties Jerry Clark said the assistance comes at a critical time when corn crops need about one-third inch of water per day, which they are currently not getting from rainfall.
"We're starting to really see that impact where we're short on rainfall," Clark said. "We're starting to see the stress again coming back since we haven't had a substantial rainfall here for several days so that demand is ramping up and we're not meeting it with rainfall at this point."
To see if you are eligible for USDA assistance, Clark said to check with your county's farm service agency.
You can click here to find your agency's contact information, and here to learn more about the USDA assistance being offered.