UW System working to remove mask requirements by March 1

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The UW System is working with university chancellors to begin removing current mandatory mask requirements on Wisconsin campuses.
According to a press release sent Wednesday morning, UW System President Tommy Thompson intends for schools to withdraw the mask requirements as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.
“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop. Further, vaccinations and boosters are readily available to combat the virus that is much less severe for people who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others.”
UW Eau Claire's mask requirement was extended earlier this year and is set to expire on Friday, March 18, 2022.