Watch: Law enforcement thank community for their support after the deaths of 2 officers

BARRON (WQOW) - At a press conference Monday, law enforcement thanked the community for their support following a tragic incident that left two area police officers dead.
"There is bad in the world, there is too much bad in the world. That is why I'm thankful for officers like Hunter and officers like Emily and all of the law enforcement in Barron County," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
According to The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, was pulled over Saturday afternoon by Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. Perry was armed, and gunfire was exchanged during the traffic stop. Perry died at the hospital. Both officers died at the scene.
"In addition to changing the lives of their families and friends forever, this event has touched me, my department, local law enforcement and law enforcement around the world," said Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen.
"The amount of support has been very overwhelming. Thank you," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis. "I also want to ask the public to give my department time to grieve and time to spend with their families. Chetek will be back and we will pull through this and we will be Emily-strong."
A community vigil is planned for Wednesday night at Mosaic in Cameron. The public is welcome.
The bodies of Scheel and Breidenbach were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office Monday morning and are returning to the communities they swore to serve Monday night.
Once they're back in Barron County, they will be under an "honor watch." That means an officer will not leave their side until they are laid to rest.