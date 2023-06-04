 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Watch: Remembering the tornado of 1958

COLFAX (WQOW) - June 4 marked 65 years since the deadly Colfax tornado — one of the worst twisters in Wisconsin's history. It's a story historians don't want people to forget, and something those who lived through it never will. 

Author Troy Knutson said the storm came through the village of Colfax at about 7:10 p.m. on June 4, 1958. Depending on your source, either four or five separate tornados swept through western Wisconsin that night leaving destruction in their wake. One of them being considered an F5.

Colfax was hit the hardest, but the storm also impacted the lives of people from St. Croix to Marathon Counties. 

Watch the video above to hear from people who either saw the twister or lost their home in the storm. 

Photos shared are from the personal photo collection of Troy Knutson. 

