Watch: Remembering the tornado of 1958

COLFAX (WQOW) - June 4 marked 65 years since the deadly Colfax tornado — one of the worst twisters in Wisconsin's history. It's a story historians don't want people to forget, and something those who lived through it never will.
Author Troy Knutson said the storm came through the village of Colfax at about 7:10 p.m. on June 4, 1958. Depending on your source, either four or five separate tornados swept through western Wisconsin that night leaving destruction in their wake. One of them being considered an F5.
Colfax was hit the hardest, but the storm also impacted the lives of people from St. Croix to Marathon Counties.
Photos shared are from the personal photo collection of Troy Knutson.