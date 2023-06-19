'We hope to make Grizz’s momma proud': K9 partner of fallen officer gets a new home

WAUTOMA (WQOW) - It's been two months since two officers in Barron County were killed in the line of duty. One of them left behind a therapy dog, but he now has a new home and a new job.
K9 officer Grizz has joined the Wautoma Police Department. Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach, who was fatally shot in April, was the handler for Grizz the therapy dog.
In Wautoma, he will continue to be a therapy dog and will be with a school resource officer.
In a Facebook post, officers with the Wautoma Police Department said the circumstances that brought Grizz to them are heartbreaking, but they hope to make his momma proud of all he will accomplish.