'Wear a helmet': DNR urgers ATV/UTV safety this holiday weekend

(WQOW) - If you're planning on heading out on an ATV or UTV this weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants you to practice safety while out on the trails.
The DNR is urging all ATV/UTV drivers and passengers to always wear a helmet for the holiday weekend, and every day.
“We’ve seen more crashes recently that involve minors,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “If you’re under 18, you are required by law to wear a helmet – even on private property. Across all ages, we know that there is a much higher chance of serious injury when operators and passengers are not wearing helmets and seatbelts.”
So far this year, 22 ATV/UTV fatalities have been reported. Of the 22 crashes, 20 have been confirmed that no helmet was worn at the time of the crash. Last year, 21 fatalities were reported.
You can learn more about ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin by clicking here.