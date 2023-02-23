Western Wisconsin cheeses, including from Jim Falls, rank among best in the nation

JIM FALLS (WQOW) - The United States Cheese Championship has named the top cheeses in the country and western Wisconsin ranks among the best.
While an aged gouda from Connecticut took first place, second place went to a hard milk cheese from Appleton and AMPI in Blair took third place with its medium cheddar.
Out of the 2,249 entries, nine of the top 20 finalists were made in Wisconsin, including a ghost pepper jack cheese from AMPI in Jim Falls.
Shawn Sadler, superintendent of the Jim Falls cheese plant, said it is a great feeling to carry on the dairy state's tradition.
"How Wisconsin is known for cheese is just a huge accomplishment," Sadler said. "Of all the cheese-makers in Wisconsin, to be picked as some of the top cheeses in the nation, and having it come out of Wisconsin is huge for the state."
Also from western Wisconsin, Schuman Cheese in Turtle Lake had two cheeses in the top 20 with their parmesan and cello fontal.
Wisconsin finished the contest with 54 best-in-class winners, more than any other state.