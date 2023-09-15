What's next after Planned Parenthood announces they will resume abortions in Wisconsin

MADISON (WQOW) - Some patients might be wondering about wait times after Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) announced it will resume abortions starting Monday.
Patients are able to book appointments for the procedure immediately following the organization's announcement Thursday.
PPWI officials said they honestly don't know what patients could expect as far as wait times, but said they were deliberate in making sure they did not resume abortion services unless they could provide consistent availability.
During a press conference, director of legal advocacy and services at PPWI Michelle Velasquez was asked if they anticipate any legal action or lawsuit due to offering this type of reproductive health care again.
"Ultimately we can't control what other actors think about the law, their analysis, what they might try to do," Velasquez said. "We are absolutely confident in our read and analysis and our ability to resume abortion services."
Planned Parenthood will be offering abortion procedures in Madison and Milwaukee.