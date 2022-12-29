Wild deer in Buffalo County tests positive for CWD; baiting and feeding ban renewed for another 3 years

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A deer recently harvested in Buffalo County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.
CWD is a fatal and infectious nervous system disease that impacts deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou.
The deer, a two-year-old doe, was harvested in the town on Lincoln, about a dozen miles east of Alma. In a news release, DNR officials said this was the first time there has been a positive case of CWD in a wild deer in Buffalo County.
"As required by state law, the DNR enacts a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Buffalo County since 2018 due to CWD detections in adjacent counties. Following state law, the DNR will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Buffalo County," the DNR said in the news release.
According to the DNR, baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source, which allows illness to spread in the population.
The DNR and the Buffalo County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public informational meeting on January 11 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cochrane-Fountain City School Auditorium, located at S2770 Hwy 35 in Fountain City.
The DNR is also asking hunters, especially in this area, to test their deer for CWD. Click here to learn more about CWD.