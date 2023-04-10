 Skip to main content
Wildfire risk very high in Eau Claire County, southern half of Wisconsin

Fire danger
Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire and much of the southern half of the state are at very high risk for wildfires, the DNR said on Monday. 

Tyler Esh with Eau Claire County Emergency Management has put out warnings after the state DNR determined Eau Claire's fire danger is very high right now.

Due to the high risk, the DNR has suspended burn permits, which would allow someone to conduct prescribed burns for yard debris.

Esh said that it's not only because of dry conditions, but the winds forecasted this week won't help either. He also told News 18 that the risk for wildfires isn't influenced by flood risks.

"Just because you see river flooding, probably a flood warning later this week, doesn't mean our wildfire danger any significantly lower," Esh said. 

About now through May is peak wildfire season for the year, Esh said. 

You can find the latest wildfire risk and burn restrictions by clicking here.

