Wisconsin DNR urging public not to feed deer as cold weather continues

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to avoid feeding deer as cold weather continues across the state.
Officials with the DNR said feeding deer during the colder months can cause more harm than good. Deer adapt to survive Wisconsin winter conditions with a lower metabolism and changes to their gut microbiome.
Feeding deer corn, alfalfa and other feed, that the DNR says is not a part of their winter diet, can cause severe digestive issues and even death.
The DNR says winter feeding can also draw deer away from naturally available food and shelter. Not to mention, it can cause deer to congregate, increasing the risk of CWD transmission.
Deer baiting and feedig is currently illegal in 55 Wisconsin counties, including Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn.