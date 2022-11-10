Wisconsin DOJ collects 54,000 pounds of unwanted meds in Drug Take Back Day

(WQOW) - Wisconsinites are stepping up. That's what Attorney General Josh Kaul had to say after announcing Thursday that during the October 29 Drug Take Back Day this year, Wisconsin collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications.
According to the State DOJ, over 140 law enforcement agencies took part in Drug Take Back Day, which is a chance for people to safely have their unwanted medication disposed of.
“Wisconsinites consistently step up for Drug Take Back, making sure tens of thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted medications are safely disposed of,” said Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped collect over 54,000 pounds of unwanted medications.”
Wisconsin does have more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round. Click here to find one near you.