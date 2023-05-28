Wisconsin middle school students send experiments to space

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Dry conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent combined with winds of 10 to 20 mph will favor fires that could start easily and spread quickly. Check local restrictions before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn