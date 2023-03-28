Wisconsin National Guard concerned as enlistment decreases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The state's National Guard is hurting in numbers right now, as they reach all-time lows in recruitment.
According to the Wisconsin National Guard's recruiting and retention commander, Lt. Colonel Shannon Hellenbrand, last year they hit 60% of their recruitment goal. This year, they are projected to be even lower with only 50%.
She said the main reasons are linked to the pandemic, and to low overall interest in joining. In fact, the state of Wisconsin has the lowest desire to join the military in the nation.
"When we don't have the soldiers that we need, it means that our National Guard is just not as ready as the state of Wisconsin or even the nation probably needs us to be," said Lt. Colonel Shannon Hellenbrand.
In response to the low numbers, she said the National Guard is offering bonuses for enlisting, funding for college, and more.