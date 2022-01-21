Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week reminds us: salt is more harmful than we realize

(WQOW) - Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week is coming up, and with it, reminders that our road salt habits may be more damaging than we think.
Wisconsin Salt Wise, a coalition of organizations across the state that work to reduce salt pollution, say that just one teaspoon of salt is enough to permanently pollute five gallons of fresh water. That pollution ends up in our lakes, streams, and even our drinking water.
The pollution comes from the amount of chloride in road salt, but is also due to an overuse of salt that we may not even be aware of.
"A 12-ounce mug of coffee is actually enough for a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares. So generally that's not the rate that people are putting salt down, but you can just kind of sprinkle it," said Allison Madison, Sustainability and Development Coordinator of Wisconsin Salt Wise.
Madison said she recommends a three step process when de-icing. First, shovel as much snow as you can. Next, scatter the salt or switch to sand if it's 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Lastly, sweep.
Madison said salt is re-useable if you sweep it off the ground and into its container. You just want to reuse that salt as soon as you're able in order to prevent clumping.
She added, next week, Wisconsin Salt Wise will have quick livestreams with speakers on salt's impact on Wisconsin waters, including representation from Eau Claire.
To participate in the livestreams, click here to visit their website and sign up for email reminders.