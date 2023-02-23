Wisconsin State Patrol responds to 50 run-offs, 24 crashes in northwest region

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The snowy weather has kept the Wisconsin State Patrol in the Eau Claire area busy.
The State Patrol's northwest region responded to 50 run-offs and 24 crashes from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Captain Craig Larson said he's relatively happy it wasn't more, but that it would of course be optimal if it was lower.
The roads are clearer now, but Captain Larson said if you have to leave your home, have your cell phones charged and let someone know where you're going.
"If a motorist comes up on a disabled unit or a crash, try to slowly maneuver around it without being part of it, but then call 911 and report the incident with as accurate possible location if they can so we can get emergency services in route to help them out," said Captain Larson.
If you're part of a crash or slide-in, he said call 911 and stay in your vehicle. It's the safest place at that time.
State Patrol also had to take care of recovering five stuck vehicles that they couldn't get to when conditions were unsafe.