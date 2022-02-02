Wisconsin's John Shuster to be the 1st curler to carry U.S. flag into Olympics opening ceremony

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around 10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the coverage area. Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&