Wisconsin's John Shuster to be the 1st curler to carry U.S. flag into Olympics opening ceremony

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - After winning gold in men's curling in 2018, it seems fitting that the captain of the men's curling team will be one of two people carrying the U.S. flag during the Olympics opening ceremony later this week.
John Shuster of Superior, Wisconsin was selected by other American athletes to lead the U.S. into the Bird's Nest along with Brittany Bowe, according to the Associated Press.
Shuster is the captain of the US. Men's curling team, also known as Team Shuster. In 2018 they took gold in Pyeong Chang, helping popularize the winter sport. The 2018 Olympics were not his first, having made five other appearances at the games.
This is the first time a curler will be carrying the American flag during the opening ceremony.
Other members of the 2022 Olympic men's team include Matt Hamilton, Colin Hufman, John Landsteiner, and Chris Plys. The 2022 games are taking place in Beijing China.
BREAKING: Our skip @Shoostie2010 has received the highest honor in sport, being elected as @TeamUSA male 🇺🇸 flag bearer at the 2022 Winter Olympics! 🥌— Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 2, 2022
(📸 Bob Weder/USCA) #Beijing2022 #USA #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/gd2Cb5YFjS