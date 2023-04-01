Xcel Energy working to restore power after Friday storms; 70,000 still without power

WESTERN WISCONSIN, MINNESOTA (WQOW) - Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers Saturday after overnight storms.
About 215,000 customers lost power throughout western Wisconsin and Minnesota after heavy snow, rain and wind damaged power lines. So far, power has been restored to 145,000. 70,000 customers are still without power.
According to a press release from Xcel Energy, thousands of employees and contractors are out working to restore power. They said top priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, like downed wires.
You can view current outages here.
Here is how you can report an outage:
- Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play.
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.