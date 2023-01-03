WisDOT gives advice for driving on icy roads

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.

The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

WisDOT gives advice for driving on icy roads

  • Updated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While we typically see icy roads at some point every winter, it never hurts to receive a refresher on best practices for driving on them.

Tuesday morning into the late hours of the day, western Wisconsin will see freezing rain, snow, and a wintry mix. This will give way to roads being ice and snow covered, leading to hazardous conditions. 

WisDOT Northwest Region said on Twitter that if you are driving on an icy road, do the following:

  • Reduce your speed.
  • Give yourself more time to get where you’re going.
  • Stay in your lane.
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
  • Stay alert on bridges.
  • Increase following distances.
  • Don’t use cruise control.
  • Steer into a skid.

They also encourage drivers to always buckle up and eliminate distractions. You can check current highway conditions at https://511wi.gov/

