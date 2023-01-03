WisDOT gives advice for driving on icy roads

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While we typically see icy roads at some point every winter, it never hurts to receive a refresher on best practices for driving on them.
Tuesday morning into the late hours of the day, western Wisconsin will see freezing rain, snow, and a wintry mix. This will give way to roads being ice and snow covered, leading to hazardous conditions.
WisDOT Northwest Region said on Twitter that if you are driving on an icy road, do the following:
- Reduce your speed.
- Give yourself more time to get where you’re going.
- Stay in your lane.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
- Stay alert on bridges.
- Increase following distances.
- Don’t use cruise control.
- Steer into a skid.
They also encourage drivers to always buckle up and eliminate distractions. You can check current highway conditions at https://511wi.gov/
In 2022, more than 11,500 crashes resulting in 3,159 injuries and 84 fatalities were reported in WisDOT’s Northwest Region. Don’t become a statistic in 2023. pic.twitter.com/TQ6dgmhFvS— WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) January 2, 2023