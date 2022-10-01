WisDOT looking for input in Highway 178/Olson Drive intersection; Menomonie's Highway 25

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking for your input on a couple of local projects that could impact your commute.
In Chippewa Falls, officials are considering a project at the intersection of Highway 178 and Olson Drive. They say this intersection has had operational issues and a history of crashes causing injuries.
They are considering a lot of different options, including adding traffic signals and/or building a roundabout.
If you have strong feelings about the options or just want to learn more about the potential project, a meeting is planned for Wednesday October 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will take place at the Chippewa County Highway Department on Grand Avenue. There will be a presentation at 5:30 p.m. and officials will be on hand to answer your questions.
In Dunn County, they want your input on work proposed for the stretch of Highway 25 between the I-94 bridge and County Highway D. This also includes upgrades to County BB and the County F intersection and a small portion of Highway 12.
The project would include resurfacing and general safety improvements, like adding a turn lane.
If you want to add your two-cents, WisDOT is asking you to submit your comments electronically. You can email HollisterB@AyresAssociates.com or send a letter to:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
718 W. Clairemont Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Attn.: Jim Koenig
More details on the Dunn County project are available by clicking here. Construction on this project is set to start in 2024.