Woman accused of pushing 72 year old man out of truck, leaving him

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges of elder abuse were filed Monday against a Neillsville woman.
A 72 year old man told investigators that his girlfriend Farron Dignin used her foot to kick him out of a truck, where he fell and broke his leg. He said she drove off, and he was unable to move, and feared he would get run over or freeze to death. The temperature at the time was about 10 degrees, and the wind chill about zero.
Dignin told detectives they were arguing, and claimed the man spit on her. She said she stopped and ordered him to get out. She said she then contacted her landlord and the man's cousin to let them know he was lying alongside the road.
Dignin is also charged with recklessly endangering safety, possessing methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her first day in court will be March 14th.