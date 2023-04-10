Woman arrested in St. Croix County for speeding, driving under influence with 7 children in vehicle

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman was arrested on Friday for speeding and driving under the influence, with officials adding that there were seven children in the car.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, they responded to a driving complaint along I-94 between Roberts and Hammond. A trooper found the vehicle, and checked its speed at 106 mph.
They pulled over Tianna Arnetta Rockett, 26, of East Chicago. Officials said they observed signs of impairment, and after they did a field sobriety test, determined she was under the influence of an intoxicant.
Rockett was taken to Hudson Hospital, then to St. Croix County jail for OWI first offence.
Officials said the children, all under the age of 16, were taken to St. Croix County Protective Services.