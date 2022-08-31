Woman charged in son's death now facing shoplifting charge

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman charged with child neglect after her toddler son was hit and killed by a train now faces charges in a new case in Chippewa County.
Natasha Bratland, from Lublin, was charged Monday with shoplifting at the Lake Hallie Walmart in July. Store security said she had $38.85 worth of items in her purse. When police asked why she didn't pay for the items Bratland said "I'm already going to prison, I didn't think stealing a few things would make a difference."
She then told them about the charges she is facing in Taylor County.
Her son, 2 year old Colton Bratland, died last summer while running un-attended along railroad tracks in Lublin, near Gilman. The Taylor County Sheriffs Office said its investigation showed the toddler and his siblings were commonly seen playing in unsafe areas, including on the railroad tracks, and even on rooftops.
Bratland is due back in court on the child neglect charge next week, and on the shoplifting charge in October.