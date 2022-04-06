Woman convicted in hit and run of bicyclist ordered to do community service

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman charged with rear-ending a bicyclist with her SUV and leaving the scene settled criminal charges against her Tuesday.
Barbara Wiedenbeck, from Eleva, was ordered by Judge Sarah Harless to perform 120 hours of community service and pay $9339 in restitution. If she complies, doesn't break any laws for three years and maintains absolute sobriety while driving the felony charge of recklessly endangering safety will be dismissed.
Wiedenbeck was charged in the August 2021 crash that left the bicyclist with significant injuries including a broken arm. It happened on County Road HHI near Cleghorn. Investigators matched vehicle pieces at the scene to Wiedenbeck's SUV, which they spotted parked at a Cleghorn bar the next day.