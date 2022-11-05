Woman dead after hitting deer on I-94 in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a woman died early Saturday morning after hitting a deer with her car and then being struck by a second vehicle.
Officials said they responded to reports of a crash on I-94 near Hammond at a quarter to 6 a.m. They arrived to find one car with two passengers had rolled several times and landed in the median, and another empty vehicle in the left lane. They eventually found its occupant, 43-year-old Jessica Love of St. Paul, in the ditch. Despite life-saving measures, she died of injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials said investigation shows Love had hit a deer and was stuck in the left lane of traffic. 62-year-old Ricky Xiong of Hudson then struck Love's vehicle; he and his passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.