Woman dead after town of Wheaton house fire

WHEATON (WQOW) - A woman is dead after a house fire on 20th Street in the town of Wheaton on Wednesday.
According to Wheaton Fire & Rescue, they first received a report for a medical alarm, but then the alarm company said it might actually be a fire as they could hear the smoke alarm and someone saying the word fire.
When units arrived, they saw smoke coming from the first floor. Officials said when crews went into the house, a woman was found in the living room. She was removed, but resuscitation efforts were not successful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said the fire was extinguished, and while there was not extensive fire damage there was significant smoke damage. They do not believe it is suspicious, and they are still investigating the cause.
One Wheaton firefighter was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.