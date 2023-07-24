Woman dead in Rusk County house fire

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - A woman is dead after a house fire just outside Ladysmith this weekend.
Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said they arrived at the house in the town of Dewey just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. There, they found the structure completely engulfed. Gibbs said a neighbor called 911.
Gibbs said they found a 79-year-old woman deceased. She was the only person in the house during the fire.
Crews were on the scene for about eight hours. Gibbs said they were assisted by the Bruce Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriff's Office and Rusk County Medical Examiners Office.