Woman pleads no contest to stealing from youth sports group

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman accused of stealing from a local youth sports organization settled her case Wednesday.
Lisa R. Johnson, 55 was charged earlier this year with stealing tens of thousands of dollars while serving as treasurer of Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball.
Investigators say she used the group's debit card to buy airline tickets, and at bars, and area retail stores. Losses totaled more than $83,000, but Johnson had periodically returned money, to the tune of more than $73,000, and she has since repaid all of the money.
Wednesday in Chippewa County court a felony theft charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Johnson pleaded no contest -- and Judge James Isaacson ordered her to pay $453 in court costs.