Woman sentenced for starting Rice Lake hotel fire

jessica biscobing

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday for a woman who started a fire at a Rice Lake hotel.

Guests of the AmericInn had to be evacuated when the fire broke out on February 4, 2023.

Officers found Jessica Biscobing had locked herself inside a storage room.

In April she pleaded guilty to arson, and Tuesday in Barron County Court she was sentenced to one year in jail. During 10 years of probation Biscobing can't possess or consume drugs or alcohol. The amount of restitution she must pay will be determined at a June 30 hearing.

