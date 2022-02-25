 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced for stealing from bank where she worked

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - An area bank employee charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the bank's vault was placed on probation and ordered to repay the money Friday.

Heather Ford, from Mondovi, pleaded guilty in Buffalo County court to felony theft in a business setting

Judge Thomas Clark placed her on probation for five years, and ordered her to pay $22,540 in restitution and costs.

Ford was charged last year after an audit at Citizens Community Federal Bank in Mondovi.  Ford, who was the vault manager, admitted taking the money in small increments.  She said she used it to pay rent and other bills.

