Woodman's busy as shoppers prep for storm and holidays

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Grocery stores across the Chippewa Valley were packed with patrons on Tuesday, including Woodman's Food Market in Altoona.
"Being prepared for the storm is the best thing to be," said shopper Don Taylor of Eau Claire.
Whether they were getting groceries for the holidays or the upcoming storm, people wanted to be prepared.
Nearly every register at Woodman's had a line and aisles had a constant stream of carts.
Some folks were getting milk, eggs, meat, or bread. Others got paper towels, toilet paper, and batteries.
We talked with a few shoppers who said they are ready to weather the storm-- and Christmas weekend.
"I'm really stocked up. I don't even worry about that," said shopper Tom Wegner of Eau Claire. "I'm overstocked so I never have to worry about it. I make sure I have all kinds of stuff."
"We got some salted caramel, hot cocoa. We have snacks, popcorn, chips, breakfast food, several meats," Taylor said.
In case the power goes out, some experts advise that you choose groceries that have a long shelf life and don't require cooking.