Woodman's to stop selling Russian vodka

Woodman's Vodka
ALTOONA (WQOW) - Woodman's in Altoona is joining a national trend among businesses to stop selling vodka made in Russia. 

The grocery store posted on Facebook Tuesday about their decision, saying they stand with Ukraine. This comes almost a week after Russia invaded their European neighbor. 

WISN reported that Total Wine, one of the nation's largest liquor store chains, removed all Russian-made products from store shelves Monday in an effort to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The company posted signs in stores that read: "We are no longer selling any Russian-made product."

Several states including Ohio and New Hampshire have removed Russian vodka from liquor store shelves across their states. 

A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers told WISN that his administration is in the process of reviewing what action the state of Wisconsin can take in response to the Russian invasion.

