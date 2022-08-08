Woodstove changeout program launched for northwestern Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Residents of Wisconsin's most northwestern counties can receive a voucher for up to $6,000 to change out their woodstove for a healthier heating appliance.
The program was launched by the American Lung Association, who say that woodstoves create low air quality, and breathing in that air can cause health issues. They seek to have woodstoves changed out to EPA-certified wood, pellet or gas stoves.
The changeout program is available to homeowners living in counties of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnette, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Washburn or the Tribal Reservations of the Bad River, Lac Courte Oreilles, Red Cliff, Lac du Flambeau or St. Croix Chippewa.
The vouchers range from $2,000 to $6,000 per home. Click here to learn more about the program.
Click here to apply or call 1-800-548-8252.