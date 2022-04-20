Workplace death investigation case is settled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire business that was the scene of an employee death, has settled citations filed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Clayton Park of Eau Claire died last October while working at American Phoenix, in Banbury Place. According to Eau Claire police, his neck became trapped in heavy machinery, and he was crushed.
OSHA cited American Phoenix for two serious safety violations, including failing to have warning signs, and failing to have guarding, to keep people from entering hazardous areas.
A recommended fine of $21,339 was reduced to $14,937, and the company agreed to correct the safety issues.