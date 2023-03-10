WSP Trooper injured after being hit by car on I-94

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper was injured after being hit by an oncoming car while responding to another crash.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday on I-94 near the Township of Lucas in Dunn County.
According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office the trooper was investigating a crash near mile marker 33 in the westbound lane. They were standing alongside a pickup truck on the right shoulder of the freeway when an approaching car hit the trooper and then hit the pickup truck he was standing alongside.
Road conditions Thursday night were slippery and snow-covered. The trooper was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The two men in the pickup truck as well as the three women in the car that struck the trooper were all not injured.
The sheriff's office is urging all drivers to slow down when the roads are slippery and snowy. They also want to remind drivers to slow down and use caution when you come upon emergency scenes on the road.