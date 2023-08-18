Xcel Energy: DNR looking into substance on river in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Drone photos taken Friday capture what appears to be a film-like substance on the Chippewa River in Chippewa Falls.
News 18 spoke with an Xcel Energy officials who said the Wisconsin DNR is looking into the mystery substance and its origins. The substance was seen on the river near the NSP dam.
Xcel doesn't know where the substance came from, but is aware of the situation. It is not known if the substance is link to the dam, which is undergoing construction.
News 18 has several call out to the DNR for more information.
Photos courtesy of Dronie Cronie LLC