Xcel Energy gives power outage safety tips ahead of winter storm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Anytime we have heavy, wet snow power outages are possible, and officials with Xcel Energy want to make sure you are prepared if you get stuck in the dark.
Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette said they are prepared to bring your lights back as soon as possible should it go out. She said the main thing you can do is report the outages by either calling them or using the online app, and you will then receive updates as to when the power could come back on.
"We've been monitoring this for the last few days. We are waiting to see what mother nature dumps on us here later today and into tomorrow," Ouellette said. "In the meantime, we make sure that our service centers are staffed appropriately to get that power back on if you need to as quickly and safely as possible."
Xcel also recommends people stay away from downed power lines. If you come across a downed power line, Xcel officials say to leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
They also recommend building a home emergency kit, keeping gas meters clear, and making sure your heating system is safe, especially when using a space heater.