Xcel Energy requests increase in rates for 2024 Wisconsin customers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Xcel Energy filed a request to increase rates for Wisconsin customers starting next year.
The request was filed with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission for approval on Friday, April 28, but a decision is not expected until the end of the year.
If approved, a typical residential customer would see an increase of around $9.54 per month for electricity, and around $4.54 per month for natural gas.
Mara Ascheman, regional vice president of rates and regulatory affairs at Xcel, said the rate hike is needed to update their energy infrastructure.
"This rate increase is needed to strengthen the electric grid and the natural gas system to meet our customers' evolving energy needs," Ascheman said. "It includes efforts to maintain and strengthen our poles, wires, and other energy infrastructure across our Wisconsin service territory."
Ascheman said energy costs in Wisconsin would still be below the national average for typical customers.
The request will go through hearings throughout the summer and fall. Xcel customers can submit questions or feedback to the Public Service Commission before the decision is made.
Ascheman said the decision will be made in a public meeting that is expected to take place toward the end of the year.